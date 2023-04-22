CBSE syllabus in KGBVs from ensuing academic year: AP School Education Principal Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash on Friday issued orders to introduce the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) from 2023-24 academic session.

He stated that to ensure that the students get prepared for CBSE 10th class examination scheduled in 2025, they were provided all the required support, including bilingual NCERT textbooks in class 8 of 2022-23 academic session. Tabs preloaded with Byju’s premium content were provided to the class eight students free of cost. Each tab costs Rs 30,000. About 17 lakh books are kept in reserve for them.

The KGBVs were established in educationally backward mandals to provide world-class educational facilities to girl children belonging to SCs, STs, Other Backward Classes, minorities and below the poverty line families.

The KGBVs are 100% residential school setup. The KGBVs in Andhra Pradesh are are among the best schools in the country, which are highly regarded by the academic community as well as society. The KGBVs are churning out toppers from marginalised sections every year, he said.

Responding to the orders of Praveen Prakash to implement the CBSE syllabus in the KGBVs from the ensuing academic year, KGBV Teachers Association State president SBTS Devi said, “We are welcoming the latest move of the government. The teachers of KGBVs are always ready to follow any move of the government, but we request the government to implement minimum time scale for us. Though three GOs were issued, the minimum time scale is yet to be implemented.”

