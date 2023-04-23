Home States Andhra Pradesh

MHA exempts TTD from disclosing details of foreign currency offered through hundi

The State Bank of India had refused to deposit foreign donations stating that identity of the donors was not known.

Published: 23rd April 2023

TIRUMALA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has exempted the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of the Srivari temple in Tirumala, from disclosing details of donors who have offered foreign currency in hundis, while depositing the amount in banks.

Tirumala temple is the only temple to have been given this exemption under Section 50 (c) of the FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) Act, MHA secretary S Muthu Kumar said in a communication to the TTD.

It may be recalled that besides suspending its FCRA registration, the Ministry had pointed out certain irregularities in receiving foreign contributions by the TTD and had asked the Trust to pay a penalty of Rs 10 crore. 

After negotiations, the TTD had paid Rs 3 crore as fine. Between 2019, when TTD renewed its FCRA registration, and March 2023, when it received notice for penalty, the Trust has accumulated foreign currency worth Rs 30 crore.

The State Bank of India had refused to deposit foreign donations stating that identity of the donors was not known.

Following this, the TTD had written to the Centre, stating that the FCRA did not specify the process for contributions received through ‘Hundi.’ 

TTD officials had explained the practical problems in verifying the credentials of donors who deposit foreign currency in Hundi. Responding positively, the MHA exempted the Trust from disclosing details of such hundi donations and specified that they may be mentioned as gifts (offerings) to Lord Venkateswara. TTD is also negotiating for Rs 3 crore waiver for getting its FCRA licence renewed.

