CM poster war: YSRC groups clash at NMC meet

NELLORE: The suspension of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy continues to create ripples in the politics of the district, and more particularly in the city.

The general body meeting of Nellore Municipal Corporation on Monday witnessed unruly scenes with two groups of the ruling YSRC sloganeering against each other. Tension prevailed for sometime after Mayor Potluri Sravanthi—who is a supporter of suspended YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy—objected over Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s portrait in the Council Hall.

Following this, heated arguments erupted between the Corporators supporting the Mayor and the suspended MLA and other YSRC corporators.

Some of the Corporators like M Gowri, Bobbala Srinivasa Yadav and Moole Vijayabhaskar Reddy allegedly tried to obstruct the Mayor from entering into her chamber after she postponed the meeting for sometime. They reportedly tried to enter into her chamber and demanded an explanation from her for objecting to the CM’s portrait in the Council Hall. Mayor Sravanthi, however, clarified that she was asking when the portrait had been placed without her knowledge and that she did not object to it.

Terming it an unfortunate decision, Sravanthi said, “There is no respect to a woman from ST community elected as Mayor. The ruling party corporators have been trying to obstruct me from performing my duties. I will lodge a complaint with the ST Commission on the same issue.”

Later, a group of YSRC corporators led by Mayor Sravanthi took out a rally from the Corporation office to Dargamitta police station in the city. Sravanthi lodged a complaint against corporators Bobbala, Gowri and Rajasekhar Reddy stating that they obstructed her from entering her chamber and also tried to assault her.

Meanwhile, the Council has approved 93 agenda points of the 95 during the general body meeting.

It may be noted that after the Nellore rural MLA was suspended from the party over charges of cross-voting during the MLC election, Sravanthi and other Corporators extended their support to the legislator.

