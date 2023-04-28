Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MP Avinash Reddy releases video, finds fault with CBI probe

The Kadapa MP alleged that CBI investigation officer Ram Singh was trying to falsely implicate him in the case by not disclosing Viveka’s letter which mentioned the role of his driver Prasad.

YSRC MP Avinash Reddy

YSRC MP Avinash Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: YSRC MP Avinash Reddy, an accused in the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, released a video on Thursday clarifying the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) allegations against him. In the video statement, Avinash accused CBI of trying to shield Viveka’s daughter Sunitha Narreddy, son-in-law Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy, and brother-in-law Siva Prakash Reddy by hiding the letter found at the crime scene, which allegedly had the details of the murder.

The Kadapa MP alleged that CBI investigation officer Ram Singh was trying to falsely implicate him in the case by not disclosing Viveka’s letter which mentioned the role of his driver Prasad. The rebuttal by the YSRC leader came against the backdrop of CBI intensifying its probe into the sensational murder case.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had directed the probe agency to wind up the investigation in the case by June 30. Elaborating on the chronology of the events that transpired after Viveka’s murder in 2019, Avinash Reddy stated that after Siva Prakash Reddy informed him about Viveka’s death around 6:30 am while he was on his way to Jammalamadugu for an election programme, he immediately rushed to Viveka’s house. He allegedly discovered that the letter written by his uncle and his mobile phone was missing.

He alleged, “Sunitha and Rajasekhar Reddy were aware of Viveka’s death through his PA Krishna Reddy, but did not alert the police. Further, they asked Krishna Reddy to hide the letter written by  Viveka.”Avinash Reddy questioned why Rajasekhar Reddy didn’t inform about Viveka’s letter to the probe agency.   

He found fault with Sk Dastagiri, another accused in the case, turning approver, who had confessed to Viveka’s murder.“CBI didn’t arrest Dastagiri and submitted a no-objection statement before the Kadapa court,” Avinash stated. He wondered why Sunitha didn’t pressurise the investigation agency to arrest Dastagiri despite Ranganna, Viveka’s watchman and a key eyewitness in the case, confirming the latter’s role in the murder case.

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack on N Chandrababu Naidu, Avinash claimed that the TDP chief and his friendly media were using Sunitha to harass him and his father YS Bhaskar Reddy even though they were not involved in the case.

The CBI officials on Thursday arrived in Pulivendula to question Viveka’s PA Krishna Reddy. The CBI officials, after waiting for a brief period outside Krishna Reddy’s house as he was not present, questioned his wife Sujatha and son Rajesh Reddy for nearly two hours. The officials of the investigation agency left Pulivendula after they could not find Krishna Reddy at Loyola College, where he works.

