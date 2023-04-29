Andhra Pradesh: ‘Dowry harassment forced pregnant Swetha to end life’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: City police have confirmed that Swetha, the pregnant woman whose body was found on the YMCA Beach, had died by suicide. Speaking to reporters on Friday, police commissioner CM Trivikram Varma said an investigation was taken up to unravel the mystery behind the death of the 24-year-old woman.

Elaborating, he said Swetha’s father-in-law Sankara Rao had lodged a missing complaint with the New Port police on Tuesday. After the woman’s body was found at the beach, police registered a case of suspicious death. As per the investigation, it was found to be a case of suicide. Further, the post-mortem revealed that there were no marks of external or internal injuries on her body. “A suicide note left was found and Swetha’s mother confirmed that it was written by her daughter,” the officer said and added that they will, however, send the suicide note to a forensic lab for further probe.

Stating that they earlier had doubts about how the body and Swetha’s footwear were just 150 metres apart on the beach, Varma explained that they investigated into the matter with the help of the National Institute of Oceanography. “On studying the wave movement on a particular day, we learnt there were only low tides and no rip currents,” he said.

A native of Srikakulam district, Swetha married Gurumilla Manikanta, a software engineer. She was with her husband and in-laws at Nudupur in Gajuwaka. On Tuesday, Swetha and her mother-in-law had an argument, when Manikanta was in Hyderabad for work. Following this, she left the house.

Explaining the reasons behind Swetha taking the extreme step, police explained that her mother Rama had given 90 cents land to her during the marriage. Manikanta had been pressurising her to transfer the land to him.

