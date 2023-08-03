Nine NH projects at various stages in Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Out of the 23 national highway projects sanctioned for the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh in 2022-23, nine are at various stages of completion. Works have been awarded for two projects, but they are yet to commence. As regards the remaining projects, works have not been awarded yet.

This was disclosed by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in writing to a query from YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The MP sought to know the details of each of the nine NHs to which the Union Ministry has given approval by allocating Rs 9,009 crore to construct 411 km in Rayalaseema and the time schedule of the project completion.

Development and maintenance of NHs is a continuous process, Gadkari replied. To another question of the YSRC MP on pending proposals from Andhra Pradesh before the Union Ministry for upgrading the State highways into NHs, Gadkari said it keeps on receiving proposals for the declaration of State roads into national highways from different States and Union Territories, including from AP.

At present, no proposal for declaration of State highways in Andhra Pradesh into national highways is under consideration of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari informed.

