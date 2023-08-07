Home States Andhra Pradesh

18 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh set to get a facelift

Similar programmes were organised at Vizianagaram, Damanjodi, Anakapalle and other stations to mark the launching of the redevelopment works.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer during the programme of Foundation Stone laying by PM Narendra Modi, in virtual mode. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated in a programme at Eluru railway station on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the nation, including 18 in Andhra Pradesh, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

After unveiling the plaque, Governor Nazeer conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the Union Railway Ministry for deciding to choose 18 stations across Andhra Pradesh in the first phase of the scheme. “The initiative has set a tone for remarkable changes and development that the people of the State are about to witness in the near future,” he remarked.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil explained, “The aim is to formalise a visionary masterplan for each of the railway stations under ABSS and implement the same in a phase-wise manner to enhance amenities and facilities much beyond the minimum essential requirement.”

Terming the initiative game-changing, he said the scheme is a major thrust to boost revenue generation of these stations and enhance people’s experience. As part of ABSS, the Union Railway ministry has shortlisted 72 stations in the State, including 16 in the Guntur division.

He added that 11 stations in the division will be developed with Rs 269.9 crore. “The focus areas are improvements to the façade, circulating area and many other amenities,” he elaborated. Speaking at Duvvada railway station, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said even remote railway stations, including Simhachalam and Kothavalasa, are being developed. He pointed out that new railway lines are being laid in Visakhapatnam with Rs 800 crore.

Similar programmes were organised at Vizianagaram, Damanjodi, Anakapalle and other stations to mark the launching of the redevelopment works. As part of the first phase of the scheme, the stone was laid for as many as 50 railway stations under the jurisdiction of South Central Railway at a combined cost of approximately Rs 2,079.29 crore.

