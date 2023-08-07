Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pakistani woman's contact info in mobile phone: CISF says constable in Visakhapatnam 'honey trapped'

Published: 07th August 2023 03:16 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Yet another "honeytrap" case was detected after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable was found to have allegedly passed on classified information to a woman PIO (Pakistani Intelligence Operative).

The constable, Kapil Kumar Jagdish Bhai Devumurari, has been working at the CISF unit of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant since August last year.

According to the CISF inspector of police S Saravanan, upon information about a tip-off that the constable was in contact with the woman PIO, the constable was summoned for questioning and his mobile phone was examined in his presence. During the examination, the PIO's phone number was found saved in the constable's mobile against the name, Tamisha.

The CISF inspector said they suspected that the constable might have passed on classified information about security and the steel plant to the said phone number and deleted it from the device.

The mobile needs to be sent to the cyber forensic lab for a thorough investigation. Initially, on August 1, the constable stated that he has only two mobile phones in his possession.

However, one more Android mobile phone was recovered when his physical belongings were searched by a search team on August 4. This led to further doubt that the constable was hiding many aspects of his transactions with the PIO.

The CISF inspector has sought thorough investigations into the modus operandi and mobile numbers of PIOs, social media profiles, and malicious applications used and sent by PIOs on various social media sites like Facebook and Instagram.

He said the accused is a member of the CISF and has violated the provisions of the Official Secret Act by passing on vital information to the PIO and a thorough investigation was needed into the case. 

According to police, Kapil Kumar was earlier posted at Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Bhanur in Hyderabad.

Based on a complaint lodged by CISF inspector S Saravanan, Visakhapatnam police registered a case against the accused under Sections 4, 9 read with three of the Official Secrets Act. 

