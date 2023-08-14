Home States Andhra Pradesh

Child rights protection panel seeks report on death of girl in Tirumala

TTD is introducing the security tag to children at 7th mile on the trek way. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has sought a detailed report from TTD, the forest department, police officers, and revenue officials, on the incident of the six-year-old mauled to death by a leopard in Tirumala, on Friday. Commission chairperson K Appa Rao stated that necessary steps and safety measures should be taken urgently to ensure that such incidents do not recur.  

The Commission instructed the authorities concerned to immediately take measures to cover the entire trekking path with iron mesh fence, install street lights, and CCTV cameras for surveillance, and deploy more security guards to keep a vigil on the activities happening in the area.  

The Commission also sought to know the safety measures taken by the TTD after the four-year-old boy was attacked on June 22, and a report on the recent cases of leopard attacks reported on the path. The Commission ordered the officials concerned to submit the details of the wild animals present or often spotted on the Tirumala hillock.

