Leopard captured in Tirupati, third in 50 days

They found the leopard trapped in a cage set up near the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Published: 17th August 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

The leopard captured in Tirumala on August 16, 2023. (Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Another leopard, the second one in less than a week, was caught on the sacred Tirumala hills on Wednesday late at night. This is the third leopard that has been trapped by forest officials in the past 50 days.

Forest officials will now shift the wild cat to SV Zoo at Tirupati.

A boy was attacked by a leopard in June and a six-year-old girl was mauled to death recently by a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, while she was trekking along with her parents on the Alipiri footpath to reach the Tirumala shrine.
 

