Leopard captured in Tirupati, third in 50 days

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Another leopard, the second one in less than a week, was caught on the sacred Tirumala hills on Wednesday late at night. This is the third leopard that has been trapped by forest officials in the past 50 days.

They found the leopard trapped in a cage set up near the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Forest officials will now shift the wild cat to SV Zoo at Tirupati.

A boy was attacked by a leopard in June and a six-year-old girl was mauled to death recently by a wild animal, suspected to be a leopard, while she was trekking along with her parents on the Alipiri footpath to reach the Tirumala shrine.



