Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only 111 electors wrongfully deleted in Uravakonda: Andhra Chief Electoral Officer

Kumar said after conducting a detailed enquiry, the DEO reported that 4,005 out of 10,069 names were repeated.

Published: 23rd August 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Kumar Meena

Mukesh Kumar Meena (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Names of only 111 electors were wrongfully deleted from the voters’ list in the Uravakonda constituency as against a complaint stating that more than 10,000 voters were deleted, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Tuesday.

In a press release, the CEO explained that after receiving a complaint from Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav, alleging that 10,069 electors had been deleted between 2020 and November 2021 without following due procedure and stating that they had expired/shifted/duplicate, the Anantapur collector, who is also the and District Election Officer (DEO), was directed to enquire into the matter and submit a detailed report.

Kumar said after conducting a detailed enquiry, the DEO reported that 4,005 out of 10,069 names were repeated. Hence, the enquiry was taken up for 6,158 electors. He added that first the documents pertaining to 6,158 voters in five mandals of the constituency were verified. Subsequently, it was learnt that proper procedure was not followed in the deletion of 2,912 voters.

“After verification of the files of deleted voters, special teams conducted a door-to-door survey for all the 6,158 applications to ascertain whether they are genuine or not. As per the Collector’s report dated June 29, 2023, the deletion of 111 voters was not genuine,” the CEO explained.

On the suspension of two officials, Shobha Swaroopa Rani and Bhaskar Reddy (both Chief Executive Officers of Anantapur Zilla Parishad), Kumar said disciplinary action has been initiated against them for not following the procedure prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) while deleting names of voters in Uravakonda Assembly constituency during their tenure as the Election Registration Officers (EROs).

Stating that the Election Commission has issued orders communicating to the government to place the two officers under suspension with immediate effect, he said disciplinary proceedings against them will be completed within a period of six months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uravakonda constituency Mukesh Kumar Meena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp