Home States Andhra Pradesh

Relief to consumers as tomato prices ease in Andhra Pradesh

With gradual increase in arrivals for the past two weeks, tomatoes traded at Rs 38 per kilo at Madanapalle market

Published: 23rd August 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

tomato

For representational purposes

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In a respite for consumers, the wholesale prices of tomatoes dropped to Rs 38 per kilo from the exorbitant Rs 200 per kilo after a gap of over a month at Madanapalle market on Tuesday.

The arrival of tomato stocks to the market yards in the Chittoor and Annamayya districts had plummeted to below 100 tonnes a day in July. However, a gradual increase in the stocks was seen from the first week of this month. On Tuesday, the Madanapalle market received 293 metric tonnes of tomatoes.

According to the marketing officials, the reason behind the drop in prices of tomato is due to an increase in arrivals from the Anantapur district. The prices had jumped from Rs 60 to a whopping Rs 200 per kilo in the wholesale markets within 20-25 days in July due to high temperatures and continuous rainfall. Tomatoes had become scarcer in local markets. Huge demand and poor supply had led to massive jump in the prices.    

The market received fresh arrival of 321 metric tonnes on July 31 and the prices of the kitchen staple tumbled to Rs 184 per kilo. Likewise, 368 metric tonnes of tomatoes arrived in the market, which resulted in a further drop in the prices to Rs 168 per kilo. An increase in the arrival of tomatoes has led to a gradual decrease in wholesale prices in the past few days.  

Increase in exports

On an average, the price of a 25-kilo box of tomato traded at Rs 2,000-Rs 2,500 two weeks ago. However, the prices have plummeted to Rs 750-Rs 1,000 in the past two days. It is learnt that markets across the undivided Anantapur district have been receiving nearly 2.5 lakh crates of tomatoes on a daily basis. Madanapalle, Gurramkonda, Angallu, and Mulakalacheruvu markets have also been receiving huge stocks of tomatoes from the Anantapur district. Moreover, farmers are exporting the stocks to neighbouring Karnataka and also to markets in the undivided Chittoor district.

In fact, traders from Karnataka have been procuring stocks only from Anantapur district, which has resulted in a decrease in the demand for vegetables in Chittoor district. “Traders from Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu have not been visiting the markets as they have surplus production in those areas. The stocks from markets across both the districts are being exported to northern states,” said K Srinivasa, a trader from Gurramkonda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
consumers tomato prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp