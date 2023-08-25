Deletions will be reverified by August 30: CEO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has said the whole process of re-verification of deletions in the electoral rolls done from January 6, 2022, will be completed by August 30, 2023. In a release, the CEO said after the whole process of verification of all the deletions is completed, a report will be sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He mentioned that senior officials of the Election Commission during a review meeting with the District Election Officers/Collectors in the first week of August, directed that all the deletions, which have been done from January 6, 2022, to till date, be reverified to check whether all such deletions have been made following the due procedure or not to reconfirm the sanctity and purity of the electoral rolls.

A memo was issued on August 9 by the CEO, directing all the District Election Officers/Collectors to instruct the Electoral Registration Officers in their jurisdiction to obtain the physical files related to all the deletions, which have taken place since January 6, 2022, under all categories i.e. PSE/DSE, death, shifting etc. and get them cross verified to ascertain proper documents are maintained or not and whether the procedure prescribed by the Election Commission has been followed in such deletions or not, he said.

It was also directed that Booth Level Officers conduct 100% field verification of all such deletions and the EROs after 100% cross-verification of all the files/documents, should field verify at least 1,000 deletions in a random manner.

The DEOs were also directed to appoint a senior official of the district as a special officer to get verification of at least 500 such deletions in each Assembly constituency as a second-level check and that the Collector/DEO himself should field verify at least 100 deletions in each constituency in a random manner.

