TDP chief claims YSRC subverting poll practices in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday submitted an 11-page memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the ruling YSRC was involved in “subverting electoral practices” Further, he submitted a proposal to the ECI for linking of Voter identity cards with Aadhaar for the conduct of free and fair elections.

“When Aadhaar is playing a vital role in revolutionising digital currency in the country, why should it not be used for electoral purposes,” he sought to know.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after the meeting, he opined that interlinking the two identity cards will help in the conduct of free and fair elections as the menace of fake votes can be addressed effectively.

Elaborating on the irregularities in the State pertaining to the voters’ list, he said, “In an attempt to preempt the ECI guidelines, the YSRC issued norms on November 29, 2022, removing the teachers from the list of staff members available to the district collectors for carrying out the election processes. If this continues, there will be disastrous consequences across the country and the election process will become a mere selection process, defeating the very essence of free and fair polls.”

Demanding a probe into the alleged transfer of voters’ data and Aadhaar numbers to private agencies, the senior politician appealed to the ECI to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the list and names of the deceased electors and fake entries are weeded out.

The former Chief Minister urged the poll panel to visit the State to investigate the charges.

He also called for the constitution of a high-power committee to regularly monitor the situation and suggest remedial measures.

Requesting the ECI to treat AP as a sensitive State, the TDP chief urged the poll panel to ensure that teachers and other department staff are drafted for electoral works instead of gram/ward sachivalayam staff who have little exposure in handling poll-related work. Further, he asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to regularly visit the State to assess the situation.

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday submitted an 11-page memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the ruling YSRC was involved in “subverting electoral practices” Further, he submitted a proposal to the ECI for linking of Voter identity cards with Aadhaar for the conduct of free and fair elections. “When Aadhaar is playing a vital role in revolutionising digital currency in the country, why should it not be used for electoral purposes,” he sought to know. Speaking to reporters in Delhi after the meeting, he opined that interlinking the two identity cards will help in the conduct of free and fair elections as the menace of fake votes can be addressed effectively. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Elaborating on the irregularities in the State pertaining to the voters’ list, he said, “In an attempt to preempt the ECI guidelines, the YSRC issued norms on November 29, 2022, removing the teachers from the list of staff members available to the district collectors for carrying out the election processes. If this continues, there will be disastrous consequences across the country and the election process will become a mere selection process, defeating the very essence of free and fair polls.” Demanding a probe into the alleged transfer of voters’ data and Aadhaar numbers to private agencies, the senior politician appealed to the ECI to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the list and names of the deceased electors and fake entries are weeded out. The former Chief Minister urged the poll panel to visit the State to investigate the charges. He also called for the constitution of a high-power committee to regularly monitor the situation and suggest remedial measures. Requesting the ECI to treat AP as a sensitive State, the TDP chief urged the poll panel to ensure that teachers and other department staff are drafted for electoral works instead of gram/ward sachivalayam staff who have little exposure in handling poll-related work. Further, he asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to regularly visit the State to assess the situation.