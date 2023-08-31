‘Nandi Awards based only on merit’: APSFTVDC chairman Posani Krishna Murali

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The selection for the Nandi Awards for Theatre in five different categories would be done in a transparent manner, said Posani Krishna Murali, the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television, and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVDC) chairman.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Posani explained that the awards were given solely based on the merit and there would be no scope for lobbying. Experienced subject experts are scrutinising, shortlisting and finalising the awardees.”

It may be noted that the State Government decided to revive the tradition to conduct Nandi Natakotsavams, which was discontinued after 2017 for various reasons. Notification seeking applications for the awards was issued in July and several applications were received over the period of one month.

After several rounds of selections, the shortlisted troupes will perform during Nandi Natakotsavams to be held in the month of October and the best will be selected for the award. A total of 118 applications were received in the five categories ­­—Padya Natakam, Sanghika Natakam, Balala Natika and Yuvajana Natika and Telugu Drama. Padya Natakam category received 26 applications, Sanghita natakam category received 22, Yuvajana Natika & Balala Natika categories got nine each and Telugu Drama received three applications.

APSFTVDC chairman stated that the profiles of the panel of judges was displayed in the corporation’s official website. “As per the action plan, the panel of judges will make field visits and will finalise the candidates for the finale in different categories. The selection tour for Padya Natakam will commence from Kurnool on September 8 and conclude in Visakhapatnam on September 18. Similarly, selection tour for Social and Youth drama category will commence on September 10 at Pithapuram and it will draw an end in Kurnool on September 18. Selections for social and children playlets category will be carried out from September 7 at Ananantapur till September 18 in Visakhapantam. The theatre troupes for the final selection will be announced on September 19 and based on the performance,” he explained.

The panel of judges will finalise the selection process, which includes one for Telugu Drama, 10 applications for Padya Natakam, six for Sanghika Natakam, five for Yuvachana Natika, 12 applications for Sanghika Natika and five for Balala Natika. A total of 39 applications will be shortlisted before the final awardees are announced.

The film, TV, and theatre artistes and technicians in Andhra Pradesh will be given identity cards, which will help in their selection for any project. “There is no need for the artistes and technicians to pay any fees for getting ID cards, unlike MAA, which charges membership amounts. This would help prevent the menace of middlemen,” he added.

