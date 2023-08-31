Uttar Pradesh studies tech adopted by Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of officers from Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management visited Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Wednesday as part of its two-day study tour.

Speaking on the occasion, APSDMA managing director Dr BR Amedkar said that teams from Odisha, Assam, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Delhi had visited the APSDMA to learn about the disaster management policies and procedures adopted by it.

He went on to say that Andhra Pradesh is hit by 44 per cent of cyclones, 15 per cent of floods, 68 per cent of drought, lightning and heat waves.

Uttar Pradesh project expert Chandrakanth said the key objective of their visit is to study the new methodology and technologies adopted by APSDMA at their state emergency operation centre. “Andhra Pradesh is adopting the latest and the best technology.

We will try implementing the same in Uttar Pradesh,” he said after inquiring about various aspects in climate analysis. He stated that they have developed a mechanism to issue hourly alerts to public at times of natural calamities, such as common alert protocol, AP alert protocol.

