TTD receives 800 KW capacity wind turbine

TIRUMALA: In a significant development for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) green energy initiative, Yogeshh Mehra, owner of Mumbai-based Vish Wind Infrastructure Ltd, donated a cutting-edge wind turbine generator with 800 KW capacity. This marks an addition to TTD’s renewable energy portfolio, enhancing its efforts towards sustainability.

Mehra, a frequent visitor to Tirumala, approached TTD’s Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy, to discuss about the installation of the State-of-the-art turbine on the sacred hill. The wind turbine, a pioneering project by Vish Wind Infra, is the highest in the country and one of the few in Asia. This initiative represents the 53rd mega unit by Vish Wind Infra.

Accompanied by his family, Mehra, after seeking the blessings at Tirumala, showcased the turbine site to his family, and they decided to donate the Rs 5 crore worth turbine to the TTD. Dharma Reddy, expressed optimism about the project’s inauguration pending permissions from APSPDCL and the State government for production, grid connectivity, and utilisation. The new turbine is expected to generate a substantial portion of power, equivalent to Rs 1.92 crore annually.

It joins the existing eight wind turbines in Tirumala by Enecron, Suzlon, and others, contributing to a total production of 100 lakh units. With the addition of this new turbine, an extra 18 lakh units will be generated annually. The total power capacity of TTD now stands at 1.83 MW, with 1.03 MW already in operation. The remaining 332 lakh units are procured from APSPDCL.

