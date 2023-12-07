Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police rescue 20 children after rains inundate orphanage in Rajahmundry

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Around 20 children were safely evacuated from an orphanage near Sri Kandukuri Rajyalakshmi Women’s College in Rajamahendravaram as rainwater entered the premises early on Wednesday. East Godavari district and Rajamahendravaram were severely hit by the cyclone-induced heavy rainfall.

The rainwater flooded the rooms, completely drenching the children’s beds, books and other belongings. The staff immediately shifted the children to the terrace and alerted the police.

One-town SI Adinarayana, constables Ramakrishna and Narayana rushed to the children’s home and noticed that the compound wall had collapsed due to the incessant downpour. The police swung into action and safely shifted the children to the Andhra Kesari Shelter Home in the city.

East Godavari SP P Jagadeesh said, “We did not waste any time to rescue the frightened children and shift them to a safe place in a police vehicle.” Further, he lauded the SI and his team for the timely action.

According to official data, East Godavari district received total rainfall of 31.71 cm till Wednesday afternoon. Officials said 15.6 cm rainfall was recorded in Rajamahendravaram, 21.64 cm in Gokavaram and  23.24 cm in Thallapudi.

