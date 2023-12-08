APPSC: Notification out for 897 Group-II posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday issued a notification for 897 Group-II posts. The posts, including 331 executive and 566 non-executive posts, will be filled as per the latest syllabus and new recruitment process.

Grade-III municipal commissioner, grade-II sub-registrar, assistant labour officer and deputy tahsildar are some of the executive positions that will be filled.The non-executive posts include junior assistants in various departments, senior accountants, assistant section officers among others.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications between December 21, 2023 and January 10, 2024 by midnight. According to the notification, any application sent through any mode other than the prescribed online mode will not be entertained.“Once a candidate applies, it will be construed that he/she has read the notification and shall abide by the terms and conditions laid down,” it added.

While the screening test (preliminary examination) will be held on February 25 next year, date for the main examination will be announced later. Candidates will be shortlisted for the main exam in the ratio to be decided by the Commission at an appropriate time.

Based on merit in the mains exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).No candidate will be eligible for appointment to the posts unless he/she qualifies the CPT.While the preliminary test will be conducted offline (OMR-based), the objective-type main exam will either be conducted offline or online (computer-based test) as may be decided by the commission.

The applicant can log into the commission’s website with his/her registered OTPR number.For candidates who are applying for the posts for the first time, they can register through the One-Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the website. Following this, a user ID will be generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID.

