Visakhapatnam Port Authority to retrieve gutted boats at fishing harbour

The fishermen will decide whether to use the scrap for rebuilding boats or sell it and share the money accrued from it.

Published: 08th December 2023

By G Janardhana Rao
VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has informed that the wreckage retrieval of gutted boats at the fishing harbour will be taken up after the cyclone subsides. Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam Fisheries Joint Director Lal Ahmed said since the fire accident, which took place on November 19, the fishing operations had come to a standstill. “In this regard, we have urged the VPA to clear the wreckage, following which they responded immediately as the fishing harbour comes under their jurisdiction,” he said.

One acre of land has been identified to shift the wreckage after retrieval. The fishermen will decide whether to use the scrap for rebuilding boats or sell it and share the money accrued from it.Meanwhile, an action plan has been drawn to make the fishing harbour a no-smoking zone. “A ban on smoking and liquor will be strictly implemented and steps will be taken to keep the fishing harbour clean and hygienic,” he said.

Recalling that the fire accident was caused by a half-burnt cigarette, the Joint Director said an awareness campaigns will be conducted for the fishermen on the safety protocols to be followed. As the flammable items such as LPG and diesel are the recipes for destruction, the boat operators have been told to carry small portable refill cylinders and refuel their boats just before going for a voyage. Signage boards will be set up to create awareness about the new safety norms to be enforced jointly by the port, fisheries and police, he added.

There are 900 plus registered fishing boats at the harbour with 11 jetties and 25 to 30 boats can be anchored at each jetty.  All fishing vendors at the jetties will be shifted to the new building constructed with all facilities such as platforms and storage facility. Ongoing fishing harbour modernisation works taken up by the Centre will give a facelift to one of the busiest fishing harbours on the east coast, Lal Ahmed added.

