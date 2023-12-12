India to be largest workforce provider by 2047: Andhra Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that India is at the cusp of the moment in ‘Amrit Kaal (The Era of Elixir)’ and decisions undertaken during this time will have a profound and lasting impact on the future millennium.

“In due course of time, India is going to be the provider of the largest workforce in the world and with a population of 144 crores, India is one of the youngest nations with a median age of 29 years,” he added.

The Governor participated as the chief guest at the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047-Voice of Youth’ workshop held at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The workshop was attended by the vice-chancellors of Central, State and Deemed-to-be Universities, directors of IIT, IIM, IIIT, registrars, deans, rectors, faculty members, principals of various colleges, from the State, and students of various universities and colleges participating in the workshop virtually from their respective locations.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is the period in history of India when the country is going to take a quantum leap.

“Youth power is both the agent of change and also the beneficiaries of change and the roadmap of progress will not be decided by the government alone but by the nation,” said the PM.

Addressing the participants, Governor Abdul Nazeer further said it is necessary to channelise the innovative ideas of youth in nation-building by inviting them to ideate and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“This outreach initiative will provide an opportunity to lakhs of youth across the country and the power of the youth should be harnessed and motivate them to actively participate in this ambitious programme of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047–Voice of Youth,’’ said the Governor.

He said that the youth should be made partners in drawing up a vision for the future of India by organising seminars, conferences, debates, and group discussions, and guide them in submitting their thoughts and responses on the critical question of how a Viksit Bharat should look like in 2047 in different aspects? What do we need to do to reach this goal? What can she/he do to make Viksit Bharat@2047 possible? by filling up online forms available at mygov.in portal.

Principal Secretary (Higher Education) J Shyamala Rao, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, officers of Raj Bhavan and several others attended the workshop.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that India is at the cusp of the moment in ‘Amrit Kaal (The Era of Elixir)’ and decisions undertaken during this time will have a profound and lasting impact on the future millennium. “In due course of time, India is going to be the provider of the largest workforce in the world and with a population of 144 crores, India is one of the youngest nations with a median age of 29 years,” he added. The Governor participated as the chief guest at the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047-Voice of Youth’ workshop held at Raj Bhavan on Monday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The workshop was attended by the vice-chancellors of Central, State and Deemed-to-be Universities, directors of IIT, IIM, IIIT, registrars, deans, rectors, faculty members, principals of various colleges, from the State, and students of various universities and colleges participating in the workshop virtually from their respective locations. Addressing the gathering virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is the period in history of India when the country is going to take a quantum leap. “Youth power is both the agent of change and also the beneficiaries of change and the roadmap of progress will not be decided by the government alone but by the nation,” said the PM. Addressing the participants, Governor Abdul Nazeer further said it is necessary to channelise the innovative ideas of youth in nation-building by inviting them to ideate and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. “This outreach initiative will provide an opportunity to lakhs of youth across the country and the power of the youth should be harnessed and motivate them to actively participate in this ambitious programme of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047–Voice of Youth,’’ said the Governor. He said that the youth should be made partners in drawing up a vision for the future of India by organising seminars, conferences, debates, and group discussions, and guide them in submitting their thoughts and responses on the critical question of how a Viksit Bharat should look like in 2047 in different aspects? What do we need to do to reach this goal? What can she/he do to make Viksit Bharat@2047 possible? by filling up online forms available at mygov.in portal. Principal Secretary (Higher Education) J Shyamala Rao, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, officers of Raj Bhavan and several others attended the workshop. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp