'Why do you bother about changes in YSRC?' Sajjala questions Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday questioned as to why TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was bothered about the change of their party’s Assembly constituency coordinators. Naidu on Thursday commented that the YSRC leadership was changing the Assembly segment coordinators out of fear of losing the elections and in the process was rendering grave injustice to BCs. The TDP chief also ridiculed that he saw the shifting of sitting MLAs from one constituency to the other for the first time.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Sajjala questioned as to why Naidu got himself shifted from Chandragiri to Kuppam earlier. It may be recalled that Naidu had unsuccessfully contested from Chandragiri Assembly constituency initially and later moved to Kuppam.Further, Sajjala questioned as to how could Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh would contest from Kuppam and Mangalagiri constituencies in the ensuing elections against BC leaders.

“We want to go to the elections with a winning team and that is why we have started making some changes. For us, the MLA and party posts are equal and we will utilise the services of our leaders as per our choice and requirement. The TDP will not win a single seat in the 2024 elections. The TDP will lose Kuppam also and they need to come with one excuse or the other for drawing a blank in the next elections,’’ he predicted.

Sajjala alleged that the TDP was making attempts to get the votes of YSRC sympathisers and those who are not aligned to any party, deleted from the electoral rolls.“For this, they are lodging complaints with the election commission alleging bogus votes. The complaints are proving to be fake. It is the TDP, which has resorted to electoral malpractices by organising enrolment camps,” he charged.

Sajjala said the people of the State had rejected Naidu in 2019 itself and there is no way that he can win back their support. “The TDP was relegated to just 23 Assembly seats in the last elections, and it would not win a single seat in the ensuing polls. Naidu can only win if he performs some witchcraft,” Sajjala ridiculed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday questioned as to why TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was bothered about the change of their party’s Assembly constituency coordinators. Naidu on Thursday commented that the YSRC leadership was changing the Assembly segment coordinators out of fear of losing the elections and in the process was rendering grave injustice to BCs. The TDP chief also ridiculed that he saw the shifting of sitting MLAs from one constituency to the other for the first time. Speaking to the media on Friday, Sajjala questioned as to why Naidu got himself shifted from Chandragiri to Kuppam earlier. It may be recalled that Naidu had unsuccessfully contested from Chandragiri Assembly constituency initially and later moved to Kuppam.Further, Sajjala questioned as to how could Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh would contest from Kuppam and Mangalagiri constituencies in the ensuing elections against BC leaders. “We want to go to the elections with a winning team and that is why we have started making some changes. For us, the MLA and party posts are equal and we will utilise the services of our leaders as per our choice and requirement. The TDP will not win a single seat in the 2024 elections. The TDP will lose Kuppam also and they need to come with one excuse or the other for drawing a blank in the next elections,’’ he predicted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sajjala alleged that the TDP was making attempts to get the votes of YSRC sympathisers and those who are not aligned to any party, deleted from the electoral rolls.“For this, they are lodging complaints with the election commission alleging bogus votes. The complaints are proving to be fake. It is the TDP, which has resorted to electoral malpractices by organising enrolment camps,” he charged. Sajjala said the people of the State had rejected Naidu in 2019 itself and there is no way that he can win back their support. “The TDP was relegated to just 23 Assembly seats in the last elections, and it would not win a single seat in the ensuing polls. Naidu can only win if he performs some witchcraft,” Sajjala ridiculed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp