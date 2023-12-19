Tirumala gears up for 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making extensive arrangements for providing Srivari Vaikuntadwara Darshan to as many devotees as possible from December 23 to January 1, 2024, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

Addressing the media after a review meeting with all heads of TTD departments at the Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday, the EO said the Vaikuntadwara Darshan commences in the early hours of December 23 at 1.45 am and will conclude at the midnight of January 1. To reduce the waiting time of devotees in queues, the TTD will issue 4,23,500 Sarva Darshan offline tokens from December 22 afternoon 2 pm in 92 counters at nine locations in Tirupati.

The tokens will be issued at Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, Govindaraja Swamy Choultries, Bhudevi Complex, Ramachandra Pushkarani, Indira Maidan, Jeevakona High School, Raman Naidu High School in Bairagipatteda and ZP school in MR Palli. Special queues, barricades, drinking water, coffee, tea, snacks will be provided at these counters.

QR code boards will be displayed at all these counters for the benefit of devotees. With the coordination of district authorities, traffic and civil police security arrangements were also made.Dharma Reddy said that since limited rooms are available in Tirumala, devotees shall book rooms in Tirupati itself during these festive days. Devotees with tickets or tokens only will be allotted rooms.

Stating that as in the past, break darshan facility is provided to protocol VIPs in person in limited numbers only, the EO said that during these 10 days, no recommendation letters for break darshan will be accepted.

“Devotees with tokens and tickets alone shall be allowed for Srivari Vaikuntadwara Darshan at Tirumala. Devotees without tokens could reach Tirumala but could not get darshan. They can visit other places in Tirumala viz. Papavinasanam, Akasa Ganga etc,” he informed.

The temple EO further added that devotees with tokens or tickets should come for Srivari Darshan at the specified date and time only.“Devotees should plan the pilgrimage only after ascertaining the availability of tokens through the SVBC channel and TTD website,” the temple executive officer informed the media.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making extensive arrangements for providing Srivari Vaikuntadwara Darshan to as many devotees as possible from December 23 to January 1, 2024, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. Addressing the media after a review meeting with all heads of TTD departments at the Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday, the EO said the Vaikuntadwara Darshan commences in the early hours of December 23 at 1.45 am and will conclude at the midnight of January 1. To reduce the waiting time of devotees in queues, the TTD will issue 4,23,500 Sarva Darshan offline tokens from December 22 afternoon 2 pm in 92 counters at nine locations in Tirupati. The tokens will be issued at Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, Govindaraja Swamy Choultries, Bhudevi Complex, Ramachandra Pushkarani, Indira Maidan, Jeevakona High School, Raman Naidu High School in Bairagipatteda and ZP school in MR Palli. Special queues, barricades, drinking water, coffee, tea, snacks will be provided at these counters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); QR code boards will be displayed at all these counters for the benefit of devotees. With the coordination of district authorities, traffic and civil police security arrangements were also made.Dharma Reddy said that since limited rooms are available in Tirumala, devotees shall book rooms in Tirupati itself during these festive days. Devotees with tickets or tokens only will be allotted rooms. Stating that as in the past, break darshan facility is provided to protocol VIPs in person in limited numbers only, the EO said that during these 10 days, no recommendation letters for break darshan will be accepted. “Devotees with tokens and tickets alone shall be allowed for Srivari Vaikuntadwara Darshan at Tirumala. Devotees without tokens could reach Tirumala but could not get darshan. They can visit other places in Tirumala viz. Papavinasanam, Akasa Ganga etc,” he informed. The temple EO further added that devotees with tokens or tickets should come for Srivari Darshan at the specified date and time only.“Devotees should plan the pilgrimage only after ascertaining the availability of tokens through the SVBC channel and TTD website,” the temple executive officer informed the media. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp