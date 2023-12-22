Andhra Pradesh CM kicks off programme to distribute Rs 620-crore tabs

By Express News Service

CHINTURU (ASR DISTRICT): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the programme to distribute free tabs to Class VIII students of government schools at Chinturu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The programme coincided with the Chief Minister’s birthday.

Addressing the gathering of students and their parents, Jagan reiterated that expenditure on education is human capital investment.“I am investing every paise to secure the children’s future and, thereby the State’s future. I intend to see them shine on the global stage.

Only education can eradicate poverty. The government is determined to ensure that the poor and underprivileged students, a majority of whom study at government schools, are given best of the opportunities,” he remarked.

Further, he announced that tabs worth Rs 620 crore will be distributed to 4,34,285 students over the next ten days across the State. MLAs, school teachers, and officials of the Education Department have been directed to oversee the distribution in every mandal. Tabs are being distributed to students of Class VIII for the second consecutive year. So far, the government has distributed 9,52,925 tabs worth Rs 1,306 crore.

Launching a blistering attack on the Opposition for questioning the need to give tabs to government students, Jagan sought to know if only the rich should use tabs, smartphones and laptops.Taking serious exception to the news report depicting him as the ten-headed Ravana taking loans, he said, “On one hand TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu announces his six guarantees and promises three times the welfare people are receiving now and on the other hand, the party is criticising me for implementing the welfare schemes.”

Further, he accused Naidu of failing to keep his promises made before 2014 elections, including waiver of farm and SHG loans. Urging the people to stay wary of the TDP and Jana Sena’s promises, Jagan said, “My government has spent over Rs 2,40,000 crore on DBT welfare schemes unlike Naidu and his bandwagon who were busy making money in scandals and pursuing the policy of plunder, stash and devour during the TDP’s regime.”

Incorporating tech in school syllabus

Stating that each tab is worth Rs 33,000, including Byju’s content worth Rs 15,500, the Chief Minister explained that the study material on the tabs will guide students as tutors and change their future for good.

“The tabs contain useful applications related to AI (Artificial Intelligence) for clearing doubts, and to learn foreign languages. These apps will guide students like teachers and improve their knowledge.” Dismissing reports that the students had gone astray with the tabs, he pointed out that their parents would be able to track the way the electronic gadget was being used.

Stating that 62,097 classrooms from Class VI and above would be digitised by the end of January, Jagan said the initiative will help students become the best in the world.

Observing that the job market will totally change in the next 20 years, he explained that the government, in tune with the changing world, will introduce subjects like cybersecurity, virtual and augmented reality, data and robotic analytics for students of Class VIII and above from the next academic year. IB syllabus will also be introduced, he added.

Jagan said government schools were competing with corporate institutions following the implementation of TOEFL training for students from Class 3 onwards and introduction of bilingual textbooks. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Jagan on the occasion of his birthday.



