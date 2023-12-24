YSR district gets mental hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On day one of his three-day tour of YSR district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the YSR Super Speciality Hospital in Kadapa and Century Plywood’s unit at Gopavaram in Badvel constituency.

Built on 230 acres in the premises of the RIMS (Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences) complex in Kadapa, the super-speciality hospital comprises medical, dental and nursing colleges constructed with Rs 200 crore, 452-bed super-speciality wing built with Rs 125 crore, 100-bed YSR Institute of Mental Health worth Rs 40.81 crore and the 100-bed YSR Cancer Care Block with Rs 107 crore.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the inauguration of super speciality hospital in RIMS compound in Kadapa. Express

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said the new blocks at RIMS will not just provide medical and health services to the YSR district, but for the whole of the Rayalseema region. “The super-speciality and cancer research centres and mental health hospitals have been set up to ensure that the best medical care is provided to people. Today, we have taken one more step in transforming RIMS as a medical hub in Rayalaseema,” he noted. Further, Jagan inaugurated Century Plywood’s unit at Gopavaram in the Badvel constituency and described the event as an important milestone in the industrial progress of the district.

Established with Rs 1,000 crore, the unit will provide direct employment to 2,266 people and benefit 25,000 farmer families indirectly. The unit has been set up on an extent of 100 acres, which has been given to the company on a 33-year lease. The Chief Minister also formally launched the production of Medium Density Fibre Board (MDF) and High-Pressure Laminates (HPL).

Century Plywood manufactures plywood panels from Eucalyptus trees for which 25,000 farmers have the trees in an area of 80,000 acres. The company has signed agreements with farmers on the cultivation of eucalyptus trees and also provided them with saplings at a subsidised cost.

Later, Jagan also inaugurated the floodlights at the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium, the modernised District Collectorate Complex and other projects in Kadapa town. Further, he distributed tri-scooters to specially-abled persons. Speaking on the occasion, he said his government is determined to beautify Kadapa and transform it into a smart city.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was extended a warm welcome at the Kadapa airport by YSR District in-charge Minister A Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, MP YS Avinash Reddy, MLC P Ramasubba Reddy, C Ramachandraiah, M Ramachandra Reddy, MLAs Ravindranath Reddy, Raghu Rami Reddy, R Siva Prasada Reddy, Nellore District Atmakur MLA M Vikaram Kumar Reddy, Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and others.

Plywood unit to provide 2,266 jobs

Century Plywood unit will provide jobs to 2,266 people and benefit 25,000 farmer families. The unit has been set up on 100 acres, which has been given to the company on a 33-year lease. Jagan also launched the production of Medium Density Fibre Board and High-Pressure Laminates

