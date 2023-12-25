70k have Uttara Dwara Darshanam at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Over 70,000 devotees had Uttara Dwara Darshanam of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday. Vaikunta Dwadasi is also considered the most auspicious after Vaikunta Ekadasi. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for devotees to have a comfortable darshan.

Moving away from the earlier practice of only allowing Uttara Dwara Darshanam on Vaikunta Ekadasi, the TTD extended it to Dwadasi a few years ago and later, it was further extended to 10 days to ensure more people can have Vainkunta Dwara Darshan of the Lord.

The temple management deployed all the staff and deputation staff to welcome the devotees who have tokens and tickets of different types and send them to the queue. Utmost care was taken to ensure that there is no jostling.

TTD executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy, who visited the Queue complex, greeted all the devotees. He also interacted with several people and spoke about issues related to tickets, tokens, entry issues, travel, food, water and other arrangements by TTD.

Chakra Snanam performed at Tirumala

In connection with Swamy Pushkarini Theertha Mukkoti, Chakra Snanam was observed with religious fervour on the auspicious day of Vaikuntha Dwadasi on Sunday. The Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was brought to Swamy Pushkarini and rendered holy dip amidst chanting of Vedic mantras by Archakas during early hours and brought back to the temple. It was observed in many TTD local temples in Tirupati on Sunday. It was observed in Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanoor and other temples.

