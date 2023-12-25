Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Be wary of Pawan': Founder president Jogaiah to Kapu community

Jogaiah said Pawan Kalyan was expected to lead Kapus to the forefront like Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, but his alliance with the TDP had become an insult to the community.

Published: 25th December 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior leader and Kapu Samkshema Sena founder president Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah cautioned the Kapu community to be wary of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. The veteran leader, who is peeved over the JSP alliance with the TDP, made a scathing verbal attack on Pawan Kalyan in an open letter, released to the media on Sunday.

He said the prevailing political situation in the State is hurting him and has created a survival problem for the Kapu community, pushing it into self-defence mode.“Till now all political parties have used Kapus and thrown them out. However, Kapus are no longer ready to be used as pawns,” he asserted.

Jogaiah said Pawan Kalyan was expected to lead Kapus to the forefront like Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, but his alliance with the TDP had become an insult to the community. “Pawan Kalyan has pledged the self-respect of Kapus to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu,” he deplored.

The veteran leader said the Kapu community thought Pawan Kalyan would do something worthwhile for them, but going by the recent events, one is forced to wonder if the allegation of Pawan Kalyan being a ‘package star’ is true.

He further questioned how TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh could announce Naidu as the next Chief Minister if the TDP-JSP combine wins the ensuing elections, without consulting his ally? Would Lokesh make such a big announcement without the consent of Naidu? It all looks like a conspiracy of Naidu,” he felt.

Jogaiah said there has been no response to his letters from either Pawan Kalyan or JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, hence it is time for Kapus to fight to get their share in power, he averred.

