TTD launches Govinda Koti & Bhagavad Gita books

TIRUMALA: Taking a significant stride in the promotion of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) released the Govinda Koti and Bhagavad Gita books on Tuesday. Additionally, the TTD introduced locally printed temple calendars for the first time.

The Govinda Koti book, priced at Rs 111 and spanning 200 pages, was released by TTD Trust Board Chairman B Karunakara Reddy, TTD executive officer (TTD) AV Dharma Reddy and other board members.

Each book allows the writing of Govinda Namams 39,600 times, and to complete 10,01,116 Govinda Namas, one needs 26 books. Upon successfully inscribing 10,01,116 Govinda Namams, participants will receive a special darshan courtesy of the TTD. Those completing one crore Govinda Namams will not only enjoy a break darshan but also accommodation for up to five individuals.

In an effort to cater to the younger audience, the TTD has produced 1,00,000 copies of a 20-page simplified version of the Bhagavad Gita in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and English languages.

For the first time, the TTD has issued 13,000 copies of local temple calendars featuring Mula Murthi and Utsava Murthis from various temples. The Mula Virat calendars are priced at Rs 20, while those featuring processional deities are priced at Rs 15.

During a Trust Board meeting, the TTD decided to construct the Srivari temple at Deogarh in Jharkhand, responding to a request from the Jharkhand government. The proposed temple will be dedicated to Sri Venkateswara and is planned on 100 acres in Devgarh, which already houses the significant shrine of Sri Vaidyanatha, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and a Shakti Peetham. The Trust Board approved the construction of the Srivari temple in the allotted area by the Jharkhand government.

