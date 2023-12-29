Nandi Natakotsavam: On day six of drama fest, social plays draws crowds

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Various stage plays were performed on the fifth day of the seven-day Telugu drama festival, 22nd Nandi Natakotsavam left the theatre enthusiasts in awe on Thursday.

The famous Narthanasala, a traditional epic verse drama from Mahabharat, written by Rangakrishnaiah received huge applause from the audience, as the performances of artists, costumes, and stage sets left the audience spellbound.

Other social plays including Mudu Prashnalu, Indraprastha, and Mahabhinishkramana were also performed.

Along with theatre enthusiasts, students from various schools attended the drama festival.

Over 1,200 artists from 38 drama societies from the State participated in five categories including verse drama, social drama, social playlet, children’s drama, and college or university drama competing for 115 performances.

As many as 74 awards will be presented to the artists and a committee of 15 judges, three for each category will determine gold, silver, and bronze Nandi prizes for the best performances on Friday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: Various stage plays were performed on the fifth day of the seven-day Telugu drama festival, 22nd Nandi Natakotsavam left the theatre enthusiasts in awe on Thursday. The famous Narthanasala, a traditional epic verse drama from Mahabharat, written by Rangakrishnaiah received huge applause from the audience, as the performances of artists, costumes, and stage sets left the audience spellbound. Other social plays including Mudu Prashnalu, Indraprastha, and Mahabhinishkramana were also performed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Along with theatre enthusiasts, students from various schools attended the drama festival. Over 1,200 artists from 38 drama societies from the State participated in five categories including verse drama, social drama, social playlet, children’s drama, and college or university drama competing for 115 performances. As many as 74 awards will be presented to the artists and a committee of 15 judges, three for each category will determine gold, silver, and bronze Nandi prizes for the best performances on Friday. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp