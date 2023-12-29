Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nandi Natakotsavam: On day six of drama fest, social plays draws crowds

Other social plays including Mudu Prashnalu, Indraprastha, and Mahabhinishkramana were also performed.

Published: 29th December 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes staging a play during the Nandi Natakotsavam I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Various stage plays were performed on the fifth day of the seven-day Telugu drama festival, 22nd Nandi Natakotsavam left the theatre enthusiasts in awe on Thursday.

The famous Narthanasala, a traditional epic verse drama from Mahabharat, written by Rangakrishnaiah received huge applause from the audience, as the performances of artists, costumes, and stage sets left the audience spellbound.

Other social plays including Mudu Prashnalu, Indraprastha, and Mahabhinishkramana were also performed.

Along with theatre enthusiasts, students from various schools attended the drama festival.

Over 1,200 artists from 38 drama societies from the State participated in five categories including verse drama, social drama, social playlet, children’s drama, and college or university drama competing for 115 performances.

As many as 74 awards will be presented to the artists and a committee of 15 judges, three for each category will determine gold, silver, and bronze Nandi prizes for the best performances on Friday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandi Natakotsavam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp