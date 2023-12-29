PIL filed against Andhra Land Titling Act

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Challenging the legality of the AP Land Titling Act, another Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday. All Indian Lawyers Union State president Sunkara Rajendra Prasad filed the PIL.

The petitioner expressed concern over the safety of the public properties with the Act and stressed that several sections of it are in violation of Constitutional provisions. He appealed to the court to scrap the Act. He sought interim directions to the civil courts not to reject the property dispute cases.

Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), Principal Secretary (GAD), Secretary (Law) were made respondents in the case.

The petitioner contended that already several Acts to resolve the property disputes are in vogue and there is no need for another Act to over ride them. He pointed out that since Independence, people approach civil courts to resolve property disputes and the Land Titling Act takes away this right of the judiciary and gives it to the executive.

He pointed out that Sec 38 of the Act prohibits civil courts from hearing property disputes. He argued that the new Act only increased the chances of more disputes rather than resolving them.

78 cases against people’s reps pending in spl court

The AP High Court on Thursday said it will shortly issue guidelines to the Special Court dealing with the cases against the people’s representatives for a speedy trial.

Hearing the report submitted by the special court on the status of the cases before it, the division bench comprising Justice U Durga Prasad Rao and Justice M Kiranmayee said they will make suggestions for the prompt disposal of the cases.

As per the report submitted by the special court to the High Court, a total of 78 cases are at various stages of trial.

