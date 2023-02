By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: “Sports not only strengthens the physical and mental fitness of the body, but also improves the ‘Spirit of Service’ which is very much essential for the TTD employees,’’ TTD Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy said.

The EO inaugurated the TTD Employees’ Annual Sports Meet 2023 and unveiled the National and Sports flag. “Sports refreshes physical and mental abilities, with which one can execute ones duties with more enthusiasm and offer better services to the multitude.”

