Jagan afraid of people for his failures: TDP's Nara Lokesh

Published: 06th February 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has felt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is afraid of people and thus he always moves in public places behind curtains.

As part of Yuva Galam Padayatra in the Puthalapattu constituency of Chittoor district on Sunday, Lokesh said Jagan is also more scared of CBI.

“If you want a better future for the youth in the State and if the youth should get jobs, this psycho (CM) should be out of power immediately and the cycle (TDP) government should come back,” he said.

Terming Jagan a liar who always takes the people for a ride, Lokesh dared him for an open debate as to who is behind several companies setting up their units in the State and who chased them out of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the youth from the State are migrating to various parts of the country in search of employment opportunities as there are no jobs in AP due to a lack of industrial growth.

Interacting with youth at Kanipakam in the Puthalapattu Assembly segment, Lokesh assured them that all the companies that shifted their units from the State will be invited back once the TDP forms the government and more employment opportunities will be generated.

The TDP general secretary also demanded that the age limit be extended for government jobs since the employment notifications are issued very late in the State.

Underlining the need for radical changes in the whole academic system, Lokesh promised to change the entire syllabus from KG to PG once the TDP returns to power in the State in the next Assembly elections.

Nara Lokesh TDP Jagan Mohan Reddy
