Miscreants set Anil Kumar’s camp office on fire

Anil Kumar has seriously criticized MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy regarding the call tapping issue recently.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:59 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Republican Party of India, AP State Working President Borugadda Anil Kumar’s camp office was set on fire by a few unknown miscreants at Arundapet on Monday midnight. The watchman at the office reported that six people arrived at the office and poured petrol on furniture to set the office on fire before physically assaulting him.

Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot and were able to control the flames. The furniture in the office was completely damaged. After receiving a complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In a video clip, Borugadda Anil Kumar alleged that, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and his brother were behind the attack and some local TDP leaders including Nakka Anandbabu with his men also supported them.  

Anil Kumar has seriously criticized MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy regarding the call tapping issue recently. He also commented that, he will drag them on road if they made any derogatory comments against YSRCP and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Following this, as the attack happened, Anil Kumar said that, unable to bear the criticism, Kotamreddy has stuped to a new low and destroyed his office. He requested CM and the police department to provide security to him and family members.

