Ancient Sivalinga found at Anandeswara temple in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A rare and unique Sivalinga carved with an image of Arthanariswara was at Pedakonduru in Guntur district, which is identified to be 1600 -year-old.Based on the information given, Archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation Dr E Sivanagi Reddy inspected and revealed interesting historical aspects.

According to him, Anandeswara temple in Pedakonduru was built in 4th century CE by the Anadagotrist, a dynasty that ruled from Chejarla and Kantheru in Guntur district had installed the Sivalinga carved with a small image of Arthanariswara, representing half Siva and Parvati on its front side.

He also said that the Sivalinga is one-of-its kind in the entire country. Though individual sculptures of Arthanariswara were found to be from the Kushana times in 1st centre Common Era (CE), but not the Sivalingas, he added.

He also added that Brahma, Saraswati, Mahishasuramardhini and Lord Surya sculptures on the premises of the temple dated to 12th century CE and inscriptions dated 1170 CE as well as 1317 CE have a great historical significance. He appealed to the villagers to erect these sculptures on pedestals under proper labelling and preserve them for posterity.

