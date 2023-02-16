Andhra Pradesh government committed to three-capital plan: Sajjala Ramakrishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has reiterated that the government is committed to the three-capital proposal. He asserted that the decision of the government on the location of the capital is final and criticised the Opposition parties for politicising the capital issue.

His comments came in the wake of reports in a section of the media quoting Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath that Visakhapatnam would be the sole capital. Buggana, speaking at a roadshow ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Vizag, reportedly said Vizag would be the only capital and there would not be three capitals.

“We are committed to decentralised development. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on development of all the regions and for it, we wanted to locate the three important institutions at three different places,’’ Sajjala said on Wednesday.

Sajjala said a section of the media had distorted Buggana’s statement and was trying to create confusion among the people. “We are clear. The State Cabinet, Secretariat and CMO will be at Visakhapatnam, the Legislative Assembly at Amaravati and the High Court at Kurnool. We are naming them as capitals and there is no pace for confusion,’’ he clarified.

Sajjala, however, added that the executive capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam only after the Supreme Court verdict. “Having a capital at a place is the choice of the State and that is why former CM Chandrababu Naidu chose Amaravati,’’ he pointed out.

