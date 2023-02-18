Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government plans to boost exports of Guntur mirchi

Guntur Zilla Prishad approved a budget of 1,154.47 crore for developmental works in the district.

Chilli farmers seen sitting with their produce in the Guntur Mirchi Yard in Guntur district (File photo| express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: “Andhra Pradesh government is planning to boost exports of Guntur Sannam Mirchi to Rs 4,661 crore by 2025,” said YSRC district charge MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad here on Friday. Speaking to the media, he said that “Under the rule of Chief Minister Jagan, Andhra has moved ahead industrially and economically by attracting the highest investments in the country. In 2021-22 Financial Year, our State was the fastest-growing economy in the country with a GSDP of 11.43 per cent, which was higher than the country’s 8.7 per cent GDP growth rate during that year.”

“According to the department for promotion of industry reported by July 2022, India has received industrial investments of Rs 1.71 lakh crore across India in which AP stood at the top attracting investments worth Rs 40,361 crore,” he said. Elaborating about the works taken up by the YSRC government in Guntur district, he said that more than 70 urban health clinics were set up and existing 32 clinics were upgraded in Guntur. Over 49.91 km road extension works of Perecherla-Kondamodu road were expedited in both Guntur and Palnadu districts.

Guntur Zilla Prishad approved a budget of 1,154.47 crore for developmental works in the district. The State government has also sent a District Export Action Plan to boost the export of the famous Guntur Sannam Chilli to 4,661 crore by 2025, he added. He also slammed the previous TDP government for their cheap publicity tricks.

