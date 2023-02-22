Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of investors meet, Buggana calls on Godrej, Piramal & Hinduja heads

Buggana pointed out that the State has been ranking number one in the Ease of Doing Business index for the past three years based on the perception survey.

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy called upon chairpersons of Piramal Group, Godrej Industries and Hinduja Group of Companies - Ajay Piramal, Nadir Godrej and Ashok P Hinduja - on Tuesday in Mumbai, inviting them to participate in the Global Investors’ Summit, scheduled to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

In the run up to the two-day conference, the State government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had conducted a diplomatic outreach programme in Delhi, which saw over 48 delegates in attendance. Besides, roadshows have also been held in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai to woo industrialists with the growth opportunities in the State.

Pitching AP as the ideal destination for investment, Buggana said Andhra Pradesh is one of the three States that secured the Bulk Drug Park, which is up for commissioning in Kakinada.“Andhra’s ecosystem would be perfect for the Piramal Group to establish its green field projects,” he stated.

Buggana further thanked Ajay Piramal for his philanthropic act of serving and educating over 10,000 women from tribal habitats in Araku valley in ante-natal and postnatal care through their CSR activity, Asara.

During his discussion with Nadir Godrej, the minister highlighted the strength of Andhra Pradesh in agriculture and explained about the 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras set up in the State. “These one-stop centres for resolving farmers’ issues not only equip the ryots with latest technology and innovation to help them increase their yield, but also supply seed and fertilisers for agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture,” he explained.

He impressed up on the opportunities existing for Godrej Industries to further expand their chemicals business in 680 sq. km of the largest Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment regions in the State.

Buggana pointed out that the State has been ranking number one in the Ease of Doing Business index for the past three years based on the perception survey.Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) K Sunitha & Head (Investment Promotion) Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board Rajeev Kumar accompanied the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buggana Rajendranath Reddy Ajay Piramal Nadir Godrej Ashok P Hinduja
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp