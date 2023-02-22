Ahead of investors meet, Buggana calls on Godrej, Piramal & Hinduja heads

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy called upon chairpersons of Piramal Group, Godrej Industries and Hinduja Group of Companies - Ajay Piramal, Nadir Godrej and Ashok P Hinduja - on Tuesday in Mumbai, inviting them to participate in the Global Investors’ Summit, scheduled to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

In the run up to the two-day conference, the State government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had conducted a diplomatic outreach programme in Delhi, which saw over 48 delegates in attendance. Besides, roadshows have also been held in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai to woo industrialists with the growth opportunities in the State.

Pitching AP as the ideal destination for investment, Buggana said Andhra Pradesh is one of the three States that secured the Bulk Drug Park, which is up for commissioning in Kakinada.“Andhra’s ecosystem would be perfect for the Piramal Group to establish its green field projects,” he stated.

Buggana further thanked Ajay Piramal for his philanthropic act of serving and educating over 10,000 women from tribal habitats in Araku valley in ante-natal and postnatal care through their CSR activity, Asara.

During his discussion with Nadir Godrej, the minister highlighted the strength of Andhra Pradesh in agriculture and explained about the 10,641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras set up in the State. “These one-stop centres for resolving farmers’ issues not only equip the ryots with latest technology and innovation to help them increase their yield, but also supply seed and fertilisers for agriculture, aquaculture and horticulture,” he explained.

He impressed up on the opportunities existing for Godrej Industries to further expand their chemicals business in 680 sq. km of the largest Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment regions in the State.

Buggana pointed out that the State has been ranking number one in the Ease of Doing Business index for the past three years based on the perception survey.Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) K Sunitha & Head (Investment Promotion) Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board Rajeev Kumar accompanied the minister.

