Annual cultural fest kicks off at VIT-AP University

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

VIT-AP University

Vitopia 2023 begins with fervour at VIT-AP University on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vitopia 2023, an annual sports and cultural festival, began with fervour at the VIT-AP University campus at Amaravati on Tuesday.

Dr G Viswanathan, the founder-chancellor of VIT University inaugurated the fourth edition of this extravaganza of culture and sports. The enthusiasm among the students for this annual event is the distinguishing factor from other cultural fests.

Vitopia 2023 witnessed eminent personalities, including one of India’s most successful sportsperson PV Sindhu, renowned music director Devisri Prasad, Tollywood actors and stand-up comedians among others, at the university.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Viswanathan said that events like Vitopia brings students from across the country at a common platform to showcase their skills and excel in sports.

Vitopia 2023 APP launch

Dr G Viswanathan launched the Vitopia 2023 app, which provides detailed information of the daily activities to be held in Vitopia. He lauded the VIT-AP software team for the development of the app. It is available for download on play store and app store.

