11 passengers injured after APSRTC bus overturns near Chillakallu toll plaza

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 11 passengers were injured after an APSRTC Garuda bus overturned near Chillakallu toll plaza on Tuesday night.The injured were shifted to the nearby government hospital.According to APSRTC officials, the Hyderabad bound Garuda AC bus was started from Vijayawada Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) on Tuesday night around 10 am and reportedly faced technical issues when the bus reached Nandigama.

Passengers complained to bus staff over the failure of the air conditioning system.

“Bus driver alerted the nearby depot mechanical staff seeking a team. After crossing the Chillakallu toll plaza, the bus steering got struck and hit the road divider and overturned,” said the APSRTC officials.

