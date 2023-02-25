Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan unveils coffee table book on AP tourism

The books will be displayed at airport lounges, embassies of different countries and tourism centres.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing multilingual coffee table books at the camp office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released multilingual coffee table books at the camp office here on Friday, in the run up to the Global Investors’ Summit to be held on March 3 and 4 in Visakhapatnam.

He released the books on AP Tourism, handicrafts, temples, beaches and A to Z table guide, printed by the State government in English, German, Spanish and Chinese languages, explaining the State’s specialties. The books will be displayed at airport lounges, embassies of different countries and tourism centres. They also have special articles on the investment-friendly environment in AP, officials told Jagan. 

They informed the CM that the AP Tourism Department has won the Best Tourism Policy Award and added that the other States are also studying the State’s tourism policy. Congratulating the officials, Jagan said steps should be taken to make AP a tourism hub in the coming days. Special chief secretary for Tourism and Industries Dr Rajat Bhargava and others were present.

