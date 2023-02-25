Retd SC Judge Abdul Nazeer takes oath as new Governor of AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former judge of the Supreme Court Justice S Abdul Nazeer was sworn in as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. In a formal swearing-in ceremony, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice (Retd) Nazeer.

The swearing-in-ceremony commenced at 9.30 am with Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy reading out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India. After the swearing-in-ceremony, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and other dignitaries greeted the Governor and presented him bouquets.

Chairman of AP Legislative Council K Moshen Raju, Cabinet Ministers, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, officials and non-officials attended the ceremony.TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy called on Governor Nazeer and presented him a shawl, a photo of Lord Venkateswara and Laddu prasadam. Priests from the TTD rendered Veda Ashirvachanam and blessed the Governor and his wife Sameera Nazeer.

Later addressing the people through television broadcast, the Governor said he was happy to learn that the State government is following the Constitutional spirit of giving equal opportunities to all people, irrespective of religion, caste, region and political affiliation.

“I am informed that the State government has embarked on an ambitious distribution of welfare benefits of Rs 1.82 lakh crore through DBT to eligible beneficiaries in a transparent manner under various people-oriented welfare schemes. AP has emerged as a role model to other States in the country by giving top priority to agriculture, education and health. The decentralised administration through village and ward secretariat offices to deliver the welfare benefits at the doorstep of people is an innovative step taken by the government,” he said.

The Governor hoped that the welfare-based development and growth of AP will continue in the same spirit in the coming days, taking the State to the top position in the country under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Introducing himself as the third Governor of the State, he said it is a proud moment for him and he considers it an honour and privilege that he got an opportunity to serve the people of the State.

