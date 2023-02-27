Home States Andhra Pradesh

Target is realisable investments, not MoUs: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister

On criticism that the YSRC government did not focus on investments earlier, Buggana called it Opposition propaganda.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Finance Buggana RajendranathMinister

By Harshita Nagpal
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Be it low cost of land, vast industrial estate or its port connectivity, Andhra Pradesh will capitalise on the natural advantages it has to attract investments, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath told TNIE in a freewheeling chat ahead of the Global Investors Summit, scheduled to be held on March 3 and 4 in Visakhapatnam.

Confident of the success of the summit, Buggana explained that the State’s proximity to major cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, its coastline, and the ‘wonderful’ manpower will surely fetch a positive response.

Elaborating on the government’s objective, he said, “We don’t want to be a part of the MoU race like the erstwhile TDP government. Our target is to bring realisable investments. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked us to set a very realistic target. Three summits were earlier conducted in AP and of the total MoUs signed, projects for investments worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore have been realised. That is our target for the Summit. Getting investments for projects that will actually be grounded.”

Pointing out that the State has consistently been ranked number one in Ease of Doing Business for the last three years, Buggana explained, “Earlier, it used to take months together for investors to get approvals. Our target was 21 days. However, we are clearing approvals in 12 days. This is for industries other than those that require pollution and environment clearances, and have to follow Government of India norms,” he pointed out.

On criticism that the YSRC government did not focus on investments earlier, Buggana called it Opposition propaganda. “The TDP government secured around Rs 11,000-odd crore, while the YSRC government has recorded investments to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore per year in the large and medium industries category. This includes two years of the Covid pandemic,” he observed.”

Challenging the Opposition to come forward and explain which of the government’s schemes is wrong, he asserted, “We take pride in calling ourselves welfare-oriented. What does the previous government have to be proud of? They made promises they could not deliver.”

Asked how the government plans to make AP the best State for low cost of doing business, he  replied their focus is on providing land, water and manpower at a low cost, good infrastructure and power supply, and quick approvals. Plug and play facilities will also play a key role, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buggana Rajendranath Global Investors Summit
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp