Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six drown after boat capsizes in Nellore

SDRF teams and police took up the rescue operation on Sunday evening but had to discontinue the operations due to lack of proper lighting.

Published: 28th February 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers conducting search operation for 10 youngsters who went missing at a local tank in Nellore district | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A pall of gloom descended over Toderu village in Nellore district on Monday with the rescue workers recovering the bodies of the six youngsters, who went missing after their boat capsized in a local pond on Sunday. 

It may be noted that a group of 10 youngsters went for a boat ride at a local tank in Toderu of Podalakuru mandal. The overloaded country boat capsized and four of the youth managed to reach the shore and six others had gone missing. 

SDRF teams and police took up the rescue operation on Sunday evening but had to discontinue the operations due to lack of proper lighting. The operations continued on Monday and all the six bodies were recovered by afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Alli Srinath (16), Challa Prasanth Kumar (26), Batta Raghu (25), Pamujula Balaji (20), Mannuru Kalyan (30) and Pati Surendra (16).

Local MLA and Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who also hails from the same village, monitored the rescue operations. Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao also visited the spot and inquired about the incident. “The local youth of the village had previously taken out the boat a few times without informing the pond caretaker. This time too, they took the boat without the knowledge of the caretaker,’’ he said adding the boat capsized while taking a U-turn with the oar, which caused flooding. All the youths jumped into the pond as water entered the boat, informed the SP. 

“Never in the history of this village such a tragedy has happened. This is probably the worst tragedy that the villagers are going through,’’ Kakani said. All the deceased are the only sons of their parents, he added. A case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered at Podalakuru police station and investigation is underway. 

Meanwhile, upon hearing about the tragic news, the grandmother of Srinath, one of deceased, died of heart attack at Bucchireddypalem village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp