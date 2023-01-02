Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP power utilities to focus on energy security and sustainability: Energy minister

The power utilities’ main focus will be on achieving energy security, which is essential for the welfare of the people, he asserted.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government has chalked out plans to improve and modernize Andhra Pradesh’s power utilities to attain sustainability of the power sector, energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said. In a brief interaction with AP power utilities, Reddy said that the government’s major goal, in addition to providing nine hours of high-quality electricity to farmers, is to make 24X7 quality power supply at global standards widely available to customers. The demand for power in Andhra Pradesh will increase significantly over the next few years due to the state’s extremely attractive economic potential and the state government’s plans for rapid industrialization and development in all important areas, he observed.

The power utilities’ main focus will be on achieving energy security, which is essential for the welfare of the people, he asserted. “The state’s future depends on the increase of electricity. The provision of energy services is essential for meeting core societal demands, promoting economic expansion, and fostering human development. Given this, the state administration is particularly committed to providing uninterrupted, high-quality power to consumers” said the minister.“To meet energy demands, the state govt has taken measures to enhance power generation installation capacity in the State through thermal energy generation sources.”

