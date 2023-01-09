Home States Andhra Pradesh

BEE sets 6.68 Mtoe energy saving target for Andhra Pradesh

Based on the report of energy savings achieved and energy consumption pattern in various sectors, the BEE has fixed the energy saving targets for all the States.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, energy conservation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has set a target for all the States to save 150 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) by 2030 through accelerating energy efficiency programmes. Andhra Pradesh has been given a target of 6.68 Mtoe. This is in order to meet the national energy efficiency goals and address climate change in particular.

Based on the report of energy savings achieved and energy consumption pattern in various sectors, the BEE has fixed the energy saving targets for all the States. The BEE suggested that the AP State Energy Conservation Mission chalk out sector-wise action plan to achieve the target. Union Power Minister RK Singh insisted on raising awareness on the impact of energy efficiency

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bureau of Energy Efficiency Energy Conservation
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp