BEE sets 6.68 Mtoe energy saving target for Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has set a target for all the States to save 150 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) by 2030 through accelerating energy efficiency programmes. Andhra Pradesh has been given a target of 6.68 Mtoe. This is in order to meet the national energy efficiency goals and address climate change in particular.

Based on the report of energy savings achieved and energy consumption pattern in various sectors, the BEE has fixed the energy saving targets for all the States. The BEE suggested that the AP State Energy Conservation Mission chalk out sector-wise action plan to achieve the target. Union Power Minister RK Singh insisted on raising awareness on the impact of energy efficiency

