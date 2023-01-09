Rising sea levels in AP need to be addressed: Expert

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It is no stranger to us that the global sea level is rising much faster than it is estimated and supposed to. Over the last decade, the global average sea level has risen at the rate of about 4 millimetres per year (1.5 inches per decade). Extending between Ichchapuram of Srikakulam and Tada of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh has the second longest mainland coastline with a total length of 974 km. According to a report recently released by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, 28.7% of AP’s coastline is under varying degrees of erosion.

In an interview with TNIE, marine biologist and founder of the East Coast Conservation Team, Sri Chakra Pranav, stated that many parts of the State have been experiencing the effects of climate change and rising sea levels, but there is still much to be studied to determine the extent to which it is affecting.

“When we talk about the quality of marine life, we should consider how well-studied it is. It has not been studied enough to estimate if the quality has increased or decreased. The east coast is not as well studied as the west coast. Even on the east coast, the most studied areas are Tamil Nadu and West Bengal’s Sundarbans. There is more focus on collecting data on commercial fishing than on how marine life benefits us. Neither of the studies focuses on the sustainability of commercial fish, nor is much research being done on non-commercial marine life.”

He further added, “Areas like Uppada and some parts of Srikakulam represent the effect of climate change on our coastal areas. The beaches have come much forward over the years. Even RK Beach in Vizag has come much forward lately. This is because of an increase in sea level. While the climate is naturally warming, pollution and unsustainable activities are hastening the process. It is happening much faster than it is supposed to happen.”

Marine species are very sensitive to temperature changes, and the optimum temperature for the corals to survive is usually between 23 and 29 C. Just like humans are susceptible to death in hot weather conditions, the increase in sea temperatures also results in the death of corals. As many animals depend on corals for food, the food supply is being disturbed as the primary food source is decreasing.

Pointing out lack of awareness about marine life, he expressed, “Sadly, people do not have enough knowledge of the marine life existing here. The responsibility to save them comes after we identify their existence. Irrespective of age, people living in coastal areas should learn at least the basics of their oceans and seas to conserve the remaining life left out there.”

Disclosing the current fishing state, “Many marine mammals die due to accidental catches. With commercialisation and overfishing, the size of the catches has also decreased in recent years. Regarding fishing communities, the younger fishermen in their 30s seem to have no traditional ecological knowledge about what they are doing. They are just doing it as a job and are unwilling to learn it from their elders. Unlike them, the older fishermen, who have been in the business for many years, have more knowledge about fishing and the sea. There could be a big knowledge gap soon unless traditional knowledge is preserved before it is lost forever,” he lamented.

