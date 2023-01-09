Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIT-AP organises international conference on Digital Transformation for Business Sustainability

Prashanth Mohan spoke on the digital transformation happening in Fintech space in Australia and compared the growth with India.

VIT-AP University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP School of Business organised the second International Conference on Digital Transformation for Business Sustainability recently. The event was inaugurated by Director of IIM, Kozhikode, Prof Debashis Chatterjee and Chief Marketing Officer of Sharesight, Australia, Prashant Mohan was the guest of honour.

Prof Debashsis Chatterjee pointed out how sustainability comes from the root word sustinere’ meaning ‘to hold’ and how the Sanskrit equivalent Dharma is a prerequisite to achieve business sustainability. He underlined the importance of creating B-School curricula that promotes communal wellness and offered solutions for creating really sustainable B-Schools. He highlighted the collaboration happening in the corporate world to enhance sustainability, a release by the VIT-AP said on Sunday.

Prashanth Mohan spoke on the digital transformation happening in Fintech space in Australia and compared the growth with India.Chancellor of VIT-AP University Dr G Viswanath in his presidential address commended the achievements of the business school of VIT-AP university.

Convenor of the conference Dr Usha Seshadri welcomed the gathering and Registrar of VIT-AP Dr Jagadish Mudiganti proposed the vote of thanks.Cash prizes were awarded to the authors of the best papers in each of the technical tracks and Best paper of conference.

