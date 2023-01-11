‘Chalo Kavali’ foiled, TDP leaders detained

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore police foiled ‘Chalo Kavali’ programme by keeping Telugu Desam party leaders under house arrest and also prevented the opposition leaders from taking up rallies in the town. It may be recalled that earlier opposition leaders had announced that they would organise ‘Chalo Kavali’ programme against the attacks on Dalits and party workers in the constituency. Citing the GO 1 was in force, police denied permission for the programme and have kept senior leaders under preventive detention in their houses.

SC Cell leader Matangi Krishna was put on house-arrest in the early hours on Tuesday and was shifted to fifth town police station. TDP state secretary J Ramanaiah was also taken into custody preventing him attending the party activity at Kavali. Nellore Parliament Segment in-charge SK Abdul Aziz was confined to his residence. Meanwhile, blaming the ruling party leaders, TDP leaders alleged that YSRC leaders are responsible for the never ending atrocities against the SC/ST communities in the district.

“Atrocities on all communities have increased after the YSRC government came to power in the state. Unable to bear the police and ruling party learders’ torture, few died by suicide and some people died during their custody. In the Kavali constituency these incidents have increased and the anarchy of the YSRC leaders has reached its climax,” TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy criticised.

NO PERMISSION FOR PROGRAMME, SAYS SP

However, commenting on the programme, district Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said that no permission was given for the conduct of programme in view of the recent guidelines of the state government restricting public meetings and gatherings as per GO. The SP ruled out that the comments made. He further went on to say that police have been responding on any incident and have been reacting swiftly in Nellore district.

