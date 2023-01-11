Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Chalo Kavali’ foiled, TDP leaders detained

Meanwhile, blaming the ruling party leaders, TDP leaders alleged that YSRC leaders are responsible for the never ending atrocities against the SC/ST communities in the district. 

Published: 11th January 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

Image used for representation purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore police foiled ‘Chalo Kavali’ programme by keeping Telugu Desam party leaders under house arrest and also prevented the opposition leaders from taking up rallies in the town. It may be recalled that earlier opposition leaders had announced that they would organise ‘Chalo Kavali’ programme against the attacks on Dalits and party workers in the constituency. Citing the GO 1 was in force, police denied permission for the programme and have kept senior leaders under preventive detention in their houses.

SC Cell leader Matangi Krishna was put on house-arrest in the early hours on Tuesday and was shifted to fifth town police station. TDP state secretary J Ramanaiah was also taken into custody preventing him attending the party activity at Kavali. Nellore Parliament Segment in-charge SK Abdul Aziz was confined to his residence. Meanwhile, blaming the ruling party leaders, TDP leaders alleged that YSRC leaders are responsible for the never ending atrocities against the SC/ST communities in the district. 

“Atrocities on all communities have increased after the YSRC government came to power in the state. Unable to bear the police and ruling party learders’ torture, few died by suicide and some people died during their custody. In the Kavali constituency these incidents have increased and the anarchy of the YSRC leaders has reached its climax,” TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy criticised.

NO PERMISSION FOR PROGRAMME, SAYS SP

However, commenting on the programme, district Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said that no permission was given for the conduct of programme in view of the recent guidelines of the state government restricting public meetings and gatherings as per GO. The SP ruled out that the comments made. He further went on to say that police have been responding on any incident and have been reacting swiftly in Nellore district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chalo Kavali Telugu Desam party
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp