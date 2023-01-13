Beautify Vizag city for upcoming summits: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the arrangements for Global Investors Summit and G20 Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam, at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.Briefing the CM on the arrangements for the Global Investors Summit slated for March 3 and 4, officials said, “Between 2014 and 2019, the State conducted three summits and signed MoUs for Rs 18.87 lakh crore. But only Rs 1.8 lakh crore was materialised. Further, the average annual investment during that period was Rs 11,994 crore. During the current government, the annual average investment between 2019 and 2022 is Rs 15,693 crore. From June 2019 to January 2023, investments of Rs 1,81,821 crore have been received, and 1,40,903 people have got employment.”

The CM noted the officials’ briefing and said the summit has to move forward to attract real investments. “Prepare a comprehensive programme to explain the investment opportunities in the State. Andhra Pradesh should be a platform for the manufacturers in the world, including green energy.” The officials said roadshows will be organised in Taiwan, the UAE, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the USA on the Global Investors Summit. Jagan said, “Study the way MSMEs are running in those countries and focus on adopting the best management practices in our State.”

Further, he reviewed the arrangements for the G20 Conference scheduled for the last week of March in Visakhapatnam. The official informed Jagan that 250 delegates from all over the world are expected to attend the conference from G20 countries.Four representatives from international organisations and 100 from the Central government will also attend the summit.

Since the G20 conference on Infrastructure Working Group meeting will be held on March 28 and 29, the Chief Minister directed the officials to beautify the city of Visakhapatnam and undertake necessary development projects. “Beautification works in main junctions and Beach Road should be done. The works, which are carried out are not only for the conference, but they should be in place permanently. We should ensure that there are no problems in the arrangements of hospitality, transportation, etc,” he asserted.

Jagan also directed the officials to form committees to supervise and improvise the arrangements. “All the tourist attractions in Vizag and nearby areas should be in pleasant condition. And the safety of the delegates is important so strict security measures should be in place,” he instructed.He also asked the officials to have programmes on the State’s revolutionary schemes like Navaratnalu to impress the representatives on the opportunities available in AP for investors.

