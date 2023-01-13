Home States Andhra Pradesh

Beautify Vizag city for upcoming summits: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Reviews arrangements for investors summit, G20 conference

Published: 13th January 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam has now become the sixth district in Andhra Pradesh to have reported over 10,000 coronavirus cases

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the arrangements for Global Investors Summit and G20 Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam, at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.Briefing the CM on the arrangements for the Global Investors Summit slated for March 3 and 4, officials said, “Between 2014 and 2019, the State conducted three summits and signed MoUs for Rs 18.87 lakh crore. But only Rs 1.8 lakh crore was materialised. Further, the average annual investment during that period was Rs 11,994 crore. During the current government, the annual average investment between 2019 and 2022 is Rs 15,693 crore. From June 2019 to January 2023, investments of Rs 1,81,821 crore have been received, and 1,40,903 people have got employment.”  

The CM noted the officials’ briefing and said the summit has to move forward to attract real investments. “Prepare a comprehensive programme to explain the investment opportunities in the State. Andhra Pradesh should be a platform for the manufacturers in the world, including green energy.” The officials said roadshows will be organised in Taiwan, the UAE, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the USA on the Global Investors Summit. Jagan said, “Study the way MSMEs are running in those countries and focus on adopting the best management practices in our State.”

Further, he reviewed the arrangements for the G20 Conference scheduled for the last week of March in Visakhapatnam. The official informed Jagan that 250 delegates from all over the world are expected to attend the conference from G20 countries.Four representatives from international organisations and 100 from the Central government will also attend the summit.

Since the G20 conference on Infrastructure Working Group meeting will be held on March 28 and 29, the Chief Minister directed the officials to beautify the city of Visakhapatnam and undertake necessary development projects. “Beautification works in main junctions and Beach Road should be done. The works, which are carried out are not only for the conference, but they should be in place permanently. We should ensure that there are no problems in the arrangements of hospitality, transportation, etc,” he asserted.

Jagan also directed the officials to form committees to supervise and improvise the arrangements. “All the tourist attractions in Vizag and nearby areas should be in pleasant condition. And the safety of the delegates is important so strict security measures should be in place,” he instructed.He also asked the officials to have programmes on the State’s revolutionary schemes like Navaratnalu to impress the representatives on the opportunities available in AP for investors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp