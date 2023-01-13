Shot in the arm for Vizag as Adani & Jagan likely to lay stone for Rs 14,000-crore data centre

Deepika Kolluru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are likely to lay the foundation stone for the Adani Data Centre in Visakhapatnam on the eve of the Global Investors’ Summit, scheduled to be held in the City of Destiny on March 3 and 4. With an estimated investment of over Rs 14,000 crore, Adani Group is likely to complete the 200 MW data centre project in seven years, in phases.

The centre is expected to generate over 24,000 jobs, once it becomes fully functional.The State government, which in 2021 had issued orders allocating 130 acres to set up the centre, also agreed to give a 20-year tariff concession. The Global Investors’ Summit will be a shot in the arm for Vizag, which has been aiming to become a Tier 1 city, sources opined.

They said the Adani-led data centre will also be a game-changer for the agile IT growth in the city.

Vizag is among the major cities that AdaniConneX, the joint venture between Adani Enterprises and a leading data centre operator, EdgeConneX, has picked to build a hyperscale data centre that is powered by renewable energy.Undersea cables, critical for the data centre, are likely to be laid from Singapore.Data centres are one of the areas that the Adani Group has identified for expansion.

Entrepreneurs explained that a data centre, addressing the need for secure and reliable infrastructure, would provide the required architecture with computing and networking equipment to collect, store, process, and allow access to large amounts of data.

Transforming itself into an ideal investment destination, Andhra Pradesh has retained the top spot in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings for three consecutive years. The Centre also surveyed and took feedback from many investors and stakeholders on the implementation of reforms before the ranks were finalised.That itself stands testimony that Andhra Pradesh has investor-friendly policies and efficient business reforms in place, sources stated.

Besides the data centre park on eighty-two acres, the project includes an Information Technology (IT) business park on twenty-eight acres, a skill development university on eleven acres, and recreation centres on nine acres.

